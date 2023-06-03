888 Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

888 restated their maintains rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLPG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.37.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Galapagos stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.29. Galapagos has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 513,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,946,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,156 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Galapagos by 2,065.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,109 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 587,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

