888 Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

888 restated their maintains rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLPG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.37.
Galapagos Stock Performance
Galapagos stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.29. Galapagos has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84.
Institutional Trading of Galapagos
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
