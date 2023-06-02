Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60-$14.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.79 billion.
Nordstrom Stock Performance
NYSE:JWN opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,002,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,733,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,083,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,711,000 after purchasing an additional 454,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,738,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 681,451 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Further Reading
