Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.60

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 4.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Broadcom has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadcom to earn $40.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $789.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $329.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.85. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78.

Insider Activity

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.35 by $0.97. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the first quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.37.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

