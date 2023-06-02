Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-$582 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $580.06 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.59 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 19.6 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $198.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.16. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.26.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 649.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 333,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 288,629 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 234.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 308,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,909,000 after purchasing an additional 216,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

