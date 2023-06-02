ING Groep NV Has $297,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,268 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

RF stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.