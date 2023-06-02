ING Groep NV Has $370,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 119.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 526,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 286,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE K opened at $66.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. UBS Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,556,328. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.