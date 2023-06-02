CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xylem Trading Up 1.9 %

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

XYL stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.95.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

