Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Cut by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 44.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Nordstrom Stock Up 4.8 %

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JWN. Argus upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of JWN opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,002,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,083,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,711,000 after purchasing an additional 454,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.