JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 260,805 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,805 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $326,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 154,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $157.55 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.75.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
