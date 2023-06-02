Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,424 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 204.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RF opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

