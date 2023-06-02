1,099 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
STERIS Stock Up 1.2 %
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STERIS (STE)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.