American International Group Inc. Sells 810 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

