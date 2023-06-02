Macy’s, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

NYSE M opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after buying an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 126.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

