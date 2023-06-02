Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Steven D. Cohan Sells 80,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Copart by 235.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

