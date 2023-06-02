Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires Shares of 5,275 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.