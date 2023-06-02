M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $62,033,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $44,530,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 403,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

BAH stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

