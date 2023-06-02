Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.26.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 19.6 %

VEEV stock opened at $198.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.