Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

