Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,852 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Shares of IR opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

