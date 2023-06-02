1,818 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equifax by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Trading Down 0.0 %

Equifax stock opened at $208.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

