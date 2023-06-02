Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.64. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $395.20.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.18.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

