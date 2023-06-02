BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.50 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $60.24 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

