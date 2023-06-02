KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

