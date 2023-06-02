American International Group Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $209,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John W. Cummings bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,536.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider John W. Cummings bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 46,610 shares of company stock worth $2,108,273 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

