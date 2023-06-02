Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DFS. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $105.33 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average is $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

