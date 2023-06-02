Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEFT opened at $112.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.89. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

