Creative Planning Has $2.63 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,649 shares of company stock worth $35,129,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3 %

CHD stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

