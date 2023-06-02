Bank of America Corp DE Has $137.62 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $137,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.0 %

ACGL opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.