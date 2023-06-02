Bank of America Corp DE Buys 189,441 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,198,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Edison International were worth $139,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

