Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 4,433 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.72.

DHI opened at $108.48 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Articles

