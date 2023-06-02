Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Invests $212,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Avian Securities cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $1,384,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $45,019,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $1,384,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,019,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,735,465 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

