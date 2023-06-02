Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 4th.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.

