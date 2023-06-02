PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

In other news, Director Brian Reid purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $67,089. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

