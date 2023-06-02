Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) CFO Carey J. Dorman Sells 23,944 Shares

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $442,964.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.