Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires Shares of 2,799 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

LYB stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.33. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

