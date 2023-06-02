M&T Bank Corp Purchases 23,337 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 181.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $57.35.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

