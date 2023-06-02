M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,606 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,035 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

