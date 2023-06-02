M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,574 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $175.68. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

