M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,571,000 after acquiring an additional 114,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,416,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,165,000 after purchasing an additional 141,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,753,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,040,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $198.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.49. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $199.10.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

