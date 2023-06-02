Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $753.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $699.70. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.51. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,023.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total transaction of $281,536.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total transaction of $1,967,678.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $10,379,347.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,852 shares of company stock worth $13,568,313. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

