Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,518 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortive were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $65.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

