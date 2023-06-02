Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,576 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.16.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $176.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

