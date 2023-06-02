FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

