Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $135,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $198.13 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.17.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

