Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $201.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.32.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.47. Dollar General has a one year low of $159.12 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

