CenterBook Partners LP Invests $221,000 in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

SANM opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Sanmina announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

