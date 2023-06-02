Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,744 shares of company stock worth $39,121,808 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WST stock opened at $341.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.40 and a 200 day moving average of $296.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

