Korea Investment CORP Invests $10.49 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 205,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,000. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $1,820,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

