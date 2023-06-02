PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,007 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.10 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

