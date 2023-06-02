ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Styrax Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $25,029,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $21,610,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 906,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,940,000 after buying an additional 617,659 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 705,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after buying an additional 420,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,549,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

